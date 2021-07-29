GarageBand can now help you remix tracks from Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa

If a year inside convinced you to shoot your shot at becoming an international DJ, Apple is updating GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS on Thursday with a low-stakes way to start dabbling in the world of remixes. GarageBand’s Remix Sessions lets you try your hand at remixing tracks from Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga with short video tutorials available to watch while you mess with loops.

You can access the new Remix Sessions from the Sound Library section of GarageBand. There’s currently only one song for each artist, “Break My Heart” for Dua Lipa and “Free Woman” for Lady Gaga, but the amount of samples and loops each song comes with is surprisingly broad. If you’ve played with GarageBand’s Live Loops before, the experience should be self-explanatory. Apple’s implementation of its video tutorial is a bit clunky — the downloaded artist’s Live Loops project will show up in your GarageBand, but to watch while you edit your song, you have to start the video in the Sound Library page and pop it into picture-in-picture mode manually.

Apple is also releasing “hundreds of royalty-free loops, beats, instruments, drum kits, synth patches, and samples” in downloadable Producer Packs that, like the Remix Sessions, include video content that Apple says offers insight into the producers’ creative process. If a companion Mark Ronson Live Loops project that ties in to an upcoming Apple TV Plus show is of interest to you, that’s available, too.

Interestingly, these new GarageBand perks are currently only available on iOS and iPadOS: users of the original macOS desktop version will have to go without Lady Gaga’s encouragement. The macOS version of GarageBand does include “Artist Lessons” for free, which are more hands-on educational videos for specific instruments like guitar or piano, so there’s at least something for you there if you’re trying to start your music journey.

GarageBand’s Remix Sessions and Producer Packs are available to download now.