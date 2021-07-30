Vergecast: this quarter’s earnings for Apple, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter bring back Verge managing editor Alex Cranz and Verge news editor Chaim Gartenberg to chat about the headlines.
It’s earnings week once again. Unsurprisingly, all of the big tech companies made a lot of money this past quarter. Our podcast crew dives into the numbers behind the profits of Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Amazon, and Apple and what it means for each business’s future goals.
The show also dedicates some time to discuss Intel’s business. Chaim leads the discussion after writing a story about Intel’s worst summer last year and how it’s been fighting its way back since then.
You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.
