Google pairs Stadia Controller and Chromecast as $100 ‘play and watch’ bundle

Google has recently been selling a combo-package of the Stadia Controller and 2020 Chromecast as a limited-time promotion. But as spotted by 9to5Google, the company has now made the pair a permanent bundle that it’s calling the “play and watch” package.

For $99.99, you get both the controller and streaming dongle. That’s a savings of $19 compared to buying both products separately. Google is also promoting the Chromecast ethernet adapter as a recommended accessory; if you want the absolute best Stadia experience, it’s probably a smart buy — and it’s a mere $9.99 ($10 off) when purchased alongside the bundle.

In an effort to clear out inventory of the old, puck-shaped Chromecast Ultra, Google is discounting its Stadia Premiere Edition bundle yet again to $79.99. I’d definitely recommend the newer Chromecast with Google TV over the older one. The streaming experience is much richer and more comprehensive on the newer device. But if you’re strictly using it as a gateway to Stadia, the $79.99 deal might be worth hopping on.

Remember that Google’s game streaming service now supports select Android TV products as well. So if you’ve got a TV running that software, all you really need to get going is Google’s controller or a compatible third-party Bluetooth gamepad.