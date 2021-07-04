New Trailers: The Many Saints of Newark, Foundation, Beckett, and more

The Good Fight returned to its very weird and funny roots this week and introduced Mandy Patinkin as a — let’s say “unconventional” judge, and it’s as if my favorite character from Homeland got a new job. I know everyone is probably maxed out on how many streaming channels they can/want to subscribe to, but The Good Fight is reason enough to at least check out Paramount Plus. And I have no idea what’s going to happen on the next episode of Loki but (mild spoiler ahead!) I can’t imagine the two characters who got pruned will stay pruned.

This week we finally get a first look at the prequel to The Sopranos and a new look at the new Masters of the Universe show.

The Many Saints of Newark

In this prequel to The Sopranos, Michael Gandolfini plays Tony Soprano, the iconic role that won his father James multiple awards. Michael is a young Tony in what director Alan Taylor says is the story of Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola)— father of The Sopranos’ Christopher— the man who made Tony into who he became. We get a glimpse of Vera Farmiga as Livia, who looks like she plays the matriarch as ice cold as the late, great Nancy Marchand did. Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, and Ray Liotta also star in The Many Saints of Newark, which comes to theaters and HBO Max October 1st.

Beckett

An American tourist vacationing in Greece gets into a car accident, and when he wakes up, he’s embroiled in a conspiracy and people are shooting at him. Mr. Beckett does not appear to have the same skill set as Jason Bourne, however, which will probably make things a bit more difficult as he tries to figure out what the hell is going on and attempts to get to the US Embassy. John David Washington and Alicia Vikander star in Beckett, which hits Netflix August 13th.

Foundation

The second teaser trailer for Foundation finally gives us a release date for this long-awaited series based on the Isaac Asimov novels. The downfall of the Galactic Empire has been predicted by Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), so it has to build a foundation to preserve mankind’s knowledge. Along with Harris, Lee Pace stars as Brother Day, and Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick. Foundation premieres September 24th on Apple TV Plus, with new episodes every Friday.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1

We got a teaser of the Kevin Smith revival of He-Man’s adventures in June, and now we get the full trailer. It’s not a retelling of the He-Man story, but rather picks up where the original TV show concluded in 1985. Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headley, and Mark Hamill (as Skeletor) voice characters in Masters of the Universe, which debuts on Netflix July 23rd.

Jolt

This trailer has Kate Beckinsale kicking things and beating people up but she isn’t a vampire; instead she has a rare disorder that makes her rage out if she doesn’t get regular shock treatments from Stanley Tucci. Naturally she meets a guy who doesn’t freak out at her shocking condition (sorry) and of course he gets killed and the cops think she did it so then she has to do some revenge-kicking. Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, and Susan Sarandon also star in Jolt which comes to Amazon Prime Video July 23rd.