 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The OnePlus 9 is on sale — and it’s an even better deal at $649

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both enjoying significant markdowns at various retailers

By Allison Johnson

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The OnePlus 9 misses some of the high-end features on the more expensive Pro model, but it’s a better overall buy for most people.
Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

The OnePlus’ latest flagship phones are marked down at several retailers, as spotted by Android Police, bringing the normally $729 OnePlus 9 down to $649 and the OnePlus 9 Pro (usually $1069) to $969. We think that the more basic 9 is already the better buy than the 9 Pro for most people, and the extra $80 off the retail price makes it an even sweeter deal.

The OnePlus 9 gives up surprisingly few features compared to its more expensive sibling — you still get a Snapdragon 888 processor, display with 120Hz refresh rate, and an excellent 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. You’ll have to make do with an unstabilized main camera, plastic rather than aluminum frame, and slower wireless charging. Considering that you save more than $300 off the price of the premium model, these downgrades feel like things most of us could live with.

A word of caution if you’re ready to add the OnePlus 9 to your virtual cart: while it’s fully compatible with Verizon and T-Mobile 4G and 5G networks, it’s 4G only on AT&T. That’s not a big deal now (actually, you’re probably better off sticking with its 4G at the moment). However, AT&T’s 5G network should improve over the next couple of years as the company starts employing its new C-band frequencies, which the 9 and 9 Pro support.

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...