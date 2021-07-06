Nintendo Switch OLED model will go on sale October 8th for $350

Nintendo is announcing a new Switch model today with a larger 7-inch 720p OLED display. While rumors had suggested this new Switch would ship with a new Nvidia chip inside, it’s not immediately clear if Nintendo has upgraded the internal processors. The Switch OLED model will go on sale for $350 starting on October 8th.

Other than the new screen, this revised model includes an adjustable stand for tabletop play, 64GB of built-in storage (up from 32GB), a new dock with a wired ethernet port built in, and improved audio for handheld or tabletop play.

This updated Switch has been rumored heavily in recent months, and Nintendo has chosen to reveal it after the company’s E3 show that focused exclusively on new Switch games. Reports had suggested this new Switch would appear before E3 began last month.

The new Switch arrives nearly two years after Nintendo’s Switch Lite, a smaller and cheaper version of the Switch that you can’t hook up to a TV. The Switch Lite debuted at $199 in September 2019.

Nintendo’s Switch has sold incredibly well, with the console dominating US sales charts for nearly two years straight. Switch lifetime sales are at 84.59 million units shipped since its launch in 2017, a figure that is getting closer to the Wii console’s 101.63 million lifetime sales mark. This updated Switch model is bound to only help push sales even closer to the Wii.

