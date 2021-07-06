Nintendo confirms no new CPU or increased RAM in the OLED Switch

Nintendo just announced a new model of the Switch that has an OLED screen, but it won’t bring major changes to the CPU or RAM currently used in other iterations of the console, Nintendo confirmed to The Verge.

“Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models,” Nintendo said to The Verge.

The company didn’t mention anything about improvements to those in its announcement video, on its marketing page dedicated to the new console, or in its page listing the technical specs for the device, so it’s not surprising that this is the case.

Nintendo also confirmed to The Verge that all Switch docks are interchangeable, meaning the non-OLED Switch can sit in the dock included with the OLED Switch and that the OLED Switch can slot into the older Switch dock.

As for Bluetooth headphone support, something we really wanted from an upgraded Switch, it sounds like that’s not in the cards, either. “We have nothing to announce on this topic, but like the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) supports Bluetooth tech for the Joy-Con controllers,” Nintendo tells The Verge. And even though you’ll hear “enhanced audio” from the onboard speakers, Nintendo says there are no changes to the audio experience when you listen through headphones or your TV’s speakers when using the OLED Switch.

The new OLED Switch will be released on October 8th for $350. In addition to the bigger screen and enhanced audio, it also looks to have a much-improved kickstand.