Netflix’s Witcher prequel gains Michelle Yeoh as... a sword-elf

Michelle Yeoh is joining the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s six-part spinoff of its live-action television adaptation of the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. The streaming service announced that the blockbuster film veteran will play “Scían,” bringing some star power and action skills to her role as the last remaining member of a tribe of “sword-elves.”

According to Netflix, Scían is on a quest to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, which probably leads to her crossing paths with Blood Origin’s other announced cast member, Laurence O’Fuarian as Fjall. Blood Origin is focused on the creation of the first prototype Witcher (mutant monster hunters for those out of the loop) and the events that lead to the “Conjunction of the Spheres,” a cosmic occurrence that brought the world of elves colliding into a bunch of other realms — creating the magic- and monster-ridden continent of the original novels, CD Projekt Red video games, and Netflix series.

Michelle Yeoh is joining the cast of THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN as the sword-elf Scian, whose deadly quest to retrieve a stolen sacred sword will lead her on a journey that will change the outcome of the Continent. pic.twitter.com/YzTo3yvTic — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 6, 2021

Yeoh’s most recent television project was Star Trek: Discovery, and her long career in Hollywood has spanned everything from Crazy Rich Asians to James Bond. But she might best be known for her extensive filmography in Hong Kong where she notably did many of her own stunts. The actress has battled plenty of bad guys, large machinery, and even a stop-motion skeleton. Her background in stellar on-screen fight scenes is what makes whatever blade-based business Scían gets up to most exciting. If you haven’t seen Wing Chun or Reign of Assassins, it’s generally a good idea to give Michelle Yeoh a sword.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is likely still a way off, but Netflix has more Witcher news to share this week: the streaming service is hosting a virtual WitcherCon alongside game developer CD Projekt Red on July 9th.