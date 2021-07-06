Nintendo’s OLED Switch: all of the news about the console upgrade

Nintendo has just revealed a new Nintendo Switch, and it brings some nice upgrades to the four-year-old console. The most notable is a larger 7-inch 720p OLED screen, but it also has improved speakers, a Microsoft Surface-like kickstand, 64GB of internal storage, and a new dock with an included ethernet port.

The new Switch won’t support displaying 4K graphics when connected to a TV, despite rumors that had suggested otherwise, and there aren’t major changes to the CPU or RAM. But even though this OLED Switch is a lot like the old one, there’s still a lot to dig into about it. You can catch up on all of our coverage of the new console right here.