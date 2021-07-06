Universal and DreamWorks films to exclusively hit Peacock within four months of theatrical releases

Beginning next year, Universal theatrical releases will head to Peacock as exclusives no later than four months after they premiere in cinemas — a clear bid to win over subscribers who may have missed the studio’s flicks on the silver screen.

The multi-year deal will see not only Universal titles but films from DreamWorks, Illumination, and Focus Films as well. As part of the agreement, titles will head to Peacock for the first four months as well as the last four months of the traditional 18-month pay-one window, the companies announced Tuesday. (Pay-one refers to the agreements between services and studios for first rights to stream films and content after their initial release.)

Universal’s 2022 film roster includes some highly anticipated releases. A spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that all Universal Filmed Entertainment Group releases next year — including Jurassic World: Dominion, an untitled Jordan Peele horror film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — will hit Peacock no later than four months after their cinema releases as part of the agreement.

DreamWorks, Illumination, and Focus Films productions will also be included as part of the agreement

During the 10-month period between those two windows, the titles will head to other streaming services. This release model will allow “multiple audiences across a variety of streaming services to experience Universal’s award-winning and critically acclaimed film slate,” the companies said. As part of the agreement, which will begin in 2022, Universal will also produce exclusive releases for Peacock.

From the sounds of it, Peacock is betting big on exclusive streaming rights to Universal’s anticipated 2022 roster of films to lure potential subscribers to its recently launched streaming service. Peter Levinsohn, vice chair and chief distribution officer of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, said in a statement that the company was “excited to become Peacock’s first Pay-One partner while the platform continues to curate and build a vast film library that will delight its rapidly growing subscriber base.”