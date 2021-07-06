TikTok confirms the app is ‘experiencing some issues’

The TikTok app is currently “experiencing some issues,” according to the app’s support account on Twitter in a post at 4:28PM ET. The app’s team is “working quickly to address” the problems.

Earlier on Tuesday, I wasn’t able to log in to the app on either the web or my phone. When I tried, I got this message, which felt like it was downplaying the issue: “There is a small problem with the server, fixing it now.” Now, I am able to log in and use the iOS app as normal, but I can’t log in on the web.

The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience! — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 6, 2021

While the problems seem to have somewhat been resolved, they earlier appeared to be fairly widespread, with more than 40,000 user reports of problems on DownDetector at one point.

There are also many people on Twitter still posting using the #tiktokdown hashtag. I gotta say, the memes on this hashtag are pretty good — if you’re looking for something to do instead of hang out on TikTok, scrolling the Twitter posts about the service being down might be a fun alternative.

TikTok hasn’t replied to a request for comment.

Update July 6th, 6:41PM ET: TikTok seems to be recovering, but it is still experiencing some issues.