You can now apply for a job through TikTok

TikTok is testing a job application tool that allows its users to directly apply with video resumes to companies like Chipotle, Target, and Shopify.

The short-term pilot program, called TikTok Resumes, stems from content that has organically popped up on the platform, like #CareerTok, and the company’s deliberate initiatives to influence college students and younger users. There are more than 30 companies signed up to accept resumes for the pilot, which will last until July 31.

Users will have to create a video resume, post it to TikTok, and then send that video to recruiters through the app. An instructional video for the pilot program recommends applicants don’t include personal contact information like their email address in the publicly-shared video.

If you are extremely strong, you can also apply to be a WWE superstar

Some of the jobs currently listed include generating content for TikTok, which means more brands adopting the platform with already-savvy content developers. For instance, Alo Yoga is hiring a social media manager through TikTok Resumes who will develop a TikTok strategy for the brand and partner with influencers. Others are looking for hosts and video producers who will span multiple platforms, like a Detroit Pistons’ listing for a video producer or an on-camera host listing for Allrecipes.

Companies like Target, Chipotle, Sweetgreen, and Great Clips are also using the platform to find entry- and mid-level employees to work in stores and warehouses, with some full-time and corporate roles sprinkled in. Shopify is looking to hire a senior data engineer through the pilot.

While the pilot is temporary, it showcases how TikTok is thinking about training and installing an ecosystem of professional content creators to further its influence. It’s an easy way to match corporations looking to cash in on Gen Z with adept and influential creators looking for a full-time role.

TikTok Resumes will be open to submissions from July 7 to 31. And for those with a long resume, luckily, TikTok is rolling out three-minute videos.