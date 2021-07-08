DJI’s Pocket 2 4K vlogger cam now comes in white

DJI’s latest handheld stabilized vlogging camera, the Pocket 2, is now available in white. The camera released last year only in black features a larger sensor and double the amount of microphones as its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Pocket. The new colorway follows a number of software updates DJI has made to the camera since its original release, with benefits including enhanced autofocus, support for HDR video, and better subject tracking.

The white Pocket 2 is available to buy now from DJI’s online store, where it’s currently listed at $439 as part of a bundle that includes a mini control stick, cover, handle, smartphone adaptors, power cable, wrist strap, and a sling strap. And yes, everything barring the power cable also comes in white.

As well as a new color of the Pocket 2, DJI has also recently released a new firmware update for its Ronin S 2 camera gimbal. It adds new functionality for a host of Panasonic, Sony, Canon, and Leica as well as some bug fixes. Full release notes for the update are available here.