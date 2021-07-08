Dodge will make an electric muscle car in 2024

Dodge announced it would make an all-electric muscle car in 2024. The news came as part of an event Thursday covering electric vehicle strategy by the automaker’s parent company, Stellantis.

The announcement about the electric muscle car was a little muddled as it came a few minutes after Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis proclaimed forcefully that Dodge would not “sell electric cars — it will sell eMuscle,” which is apparently Dodge branding for its future EVs (we assume, it was a little unclear).

“If a charger can make a Charger faster, then we’re all for it,” Kuniskis said, touting the company’s commitment to tire-squealing horsepower and performance.

Despite that declaration, Kuniskis said he recognized that there is a “limit” to what gas-powered vehicles can deliver.

“Our engineers are reaching a practical limit of what we can squeeze from internal combustion innovation,” he said. “They know we know that electric motors can give us more. And if we know of a technology that can give our customers an advantage.”

Stellantis is the latest automaker to host an event briefing investors on its electrification strategy. Previously, Tesla, Volvo, and Volkswagen have produced similar events. As the fourth largest carmaker in the world, Stellantis has the global scale to drive EV sales — if it chooses.

Developing...