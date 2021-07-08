Jeep says it will have ‘zero-emission’ SUVs in every category by 2025

Jeep says it will have “zero-emission” SUVs in every category of its lineup by 2025, the automaker announced Thursday. That same year, the company also plans to offer 4xe plug-in hybrid versions of all of its vehicles. The news came as part of an electrification strategy event by Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis.

That means there will be electric versions of the Wrangler, Cherokee, and Wagoneer, in addition to Jeep’s other models, by 2025. Jeep also unveiled a plug-in hybrid version of its luxury Grand Cherokee SUV during the event.

Now Jeep, which is touting its 4XE plug in hybrid technology.



By 2025, Jeep will offer “zero emission” models in every segment. pic.twitter.com/YaZ8LBP3PB — Andrew J. Hawkins (@andyjayhawk) July 8, 2021

Jeep, an iconic American brand, has been slow to embrace electric vehicle technology compared to its competitors. Today’s announcement is meant to be a course correction, outlining the automaker’s commitment to an electric future.

Meanwhile, its sister company, Dodge, delivered a more muddled message during the same event, vowing never to sell electric cars but also promising an all-electric muscle car by 2024.

Stellantis is the latest automaker to host an event briefing investors on its electrification strategy. Previously, Tesla, Volvo, and Volkswagen have produced similar events. As the fourth-largest carmaker in the world, Stellantis has the global scale to drive EV sales — if it chooses.

Earlier this year, Jeep unveiled an electric concept car, the Wrangler Magneto, which is based on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubico.

Developing...