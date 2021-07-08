Marvel’s What If…? gets a new trailer and an August 11th release date

Marvel’s What If...? is an animated series that promises to showcase alternate takes on the dozens of characters that make up the interconnected universe of movies and shows in the MCU. And now, thanks to a new trailer, we’ve got our best look yet at the upcoming show, which is set to debut on Disney Plus on August 11th.

As the name implies, What If...? will showcase different versions of the MCU and answer questions like, “What if Peggy Carter was chosen to get the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers?” or “What if Yondu kidnapped T’Challa instead of Peter Quill when he came to Earth?” Unlike the other Disney Plus Marvel shows, which are live-action, What If...? also marks the first animated property in the MCU — a factor that makes it easier to revisit the altered storylines without, say, having to remake the entirety of Captain America: The First Avenger in 2021.

The first animated MCU show

In addition to a slew of Marvel regulars What If...? — which is still considered part of the overarching MCU, despite its alt-universe tales — will introduce Uatu the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) to the franchise as the show’s narrator.

Alternate takes on characters seem to be a popular theme in the MCU right now, with Loki already featuring a slew of different versions of the villain from across the timeline. (And with Marvel’s slate of films and shows continuing to expand, it’s possible What If...?’s animated hypotheticals could one day show up in live-action, too.

The August release date makes perfect sense, too, given Loki’s season finale is about to wrap up on July 14th, making What If...? the perfect way to make sure the biggest Marvel fans stay subscribed to Disney Plus for another month or two.