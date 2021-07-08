Bentley reveals details about its Flying Spur Hybrid, the ‘most efficient Bentley ever’

Luxury carmaker Bentley has announced details about its Flying Spur Hybrid sedan, its second Bentley hybrid, which the company claims is the “most efficient Bentley ever.” Using just the electric motor, Bentley says you’ll be able to drive for more than 40 kilometers (or just under 25 miles), and the company says the car offers a “total driving range” of more than 700 kilometers (just under 435 miles).

The Flying Spur Hybrid will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60mph in 4.1 seconds, according to Bentley. That’s slower than what Tesla claims for the Model S Plaid, which it says can go from 0-60 in 1.99 seconds, but that’s a feat that’s only feasible under very specific conditions.

Bentley also says the car delivers a total of 536 horsepower and 750NM of torque. You can check out the full specs of the Flying Spur Hybrid on Bentley’s press release and website. And if you want to build your dream hybrid Bentley, check out the configurator. There’s no pricing yet, but if it’s anything in the range of other Bentleys, you’ll probably have to pay a lot of money for the car.