Here are the 7 biggest games from Sony’s State of Play event

Sony showed off a lot of PlayStation games during its latest State of Play event, including more details about the remastered version of Death Stranding and an extended gameplay preview of PS5 exclusive Deathloop.

We’ve rounded up some information about seven of the biggest games from the event. And if you want to watch the State of Play in full, you can check it out right here.

Moss: Book II

Sony debuted a trailer for Moss: Book II, which is in development for PSVR. The game is a sequel to 2018’s Moss, also a VR title.

Arcadegeddon

Arcadegeddon is a new multiplayer shooter that hits early access Thursday on PS5. “This ever-evolving multiplayer shooter allows you to play solo or with up to three friends to explore multiple biomes, play mini-games, find hidden chests, and defeat numerous enemy types and boss levels,” according to a PlayStation blog post. The full game is set to launch in 2022.

Hunter’s Arena Legends

Hunter’s Arena Legends is a new “one-of-a-kind melee battle royale” heading to PS4 and PS5. It’ll be out on August 3rd, and will be one of the free titles for PlayStation Plus members that month.

Jett: The Far Shore

In this new game from the creators of Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, you’ll fly a plane (a “jett,” naturally) to explore all sorts of interesting-looking landscapes on a mysterious planet. Jett: The Far Shore is launching in 2021 for PS4 and PS5.

Lost Judgment

Lost Judgment, a sequel to 2019’s Yakuza spinoff Judgment, got an action-packed trailer at Sony’s State of Play event. The game looks to be wildly varied — the trailer showed off wall-running, wall climbing, an investigation section, skateboarding, and even a dancing mini-game. It will be available on September 24th.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Sony showed off a new trailer of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, a remastered version of Hideo Kojima’s enigmatic game. It’ll have improved melee combat, new weapons, a firing range to practice your skills, new story missions, and more. The game hits PS5 on September 24th.

Deathloop

Bethesda debuted an extended look at Deathloop, its upcoming shooter that takes place in a time loop, including gameplay footage from a level in the game. Deathloop is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on September 14th, and you can read more about it in our preview from May.