Jett: The Far Shore shows off soaring sci-fi exploration in new gameplay trailer

Jett: The Far Shore is finally showing off what its gameplay looks like in a new trailer, which promises a serene sci-fi experience that will have players exploring its world in a soaring spacecraft.

The gameplay itself bears some resemblance to No Man’s Sky, but with a crucial difference: Jett: The Far Shore aims to “tread lightly,” eschewing combat and resource harvesting in favor of respecting the fauna of the mysterious ocean world. Players will inhabit the role of a “jett scout,” using their ship to explore the world and investigate the creatures that live there, in addition to investigating the source of the “hymnwave.”

Originally announced in 2020 before getting delayed to this year, Jett: The Far Shore is the second game from Superbrothers, the studio behind 2011’s Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP — one of the first major mobile gaming hits. Jett: The Far Shore looks to have expanded the scope significantly, though, jumping from pixel art to an explorable 3D world.

There’s still no firm release date for Jett: The Far Shore, but it’ll be out sometime later this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.