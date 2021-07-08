Square is going to make a hardware wallet for bitcoin, the company’s hardware lead, Jesse Dorogusker, announced on Thursday. CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter, had said in June (in a tweetstorm, naturally) that the company was considering making one, and now Square has made the decision to move forward.

“We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream,” Dorogusker said. “We’ll continue to ask and answer questions in the open. This community’s response to our thread about this project has been awesome - encouraging, generous, collaborative, & inspiring.”

Dorsey has made no secret of his interest in bitcoin. His Twitter bio only says “#bitcoin,” he showed off a bitcoin clock while testifying before Congress, and he has even said he’d be working on bitcoin if he wasn’t working at Square and Twitter. So it’s perhaps not surprising that more of Square’s efforts will be going toward a hardware wallet for the cryptocurrency.

This hardware wallet won’t be Square’s first cryptocurrency-focused product. You can already buy and sell bitcoin from Square’s Cash App.