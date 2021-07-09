The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s free update optimizing the game for next-generation consoles, which is set to hit later this year, will include DLC “inspired by” the Netflix show, developer CD Projekt Red and Netflix announced at WitcherCon on Friday.

Very little was revealed about what the DLC will look like, but we did get a small tease of what you might be able to expect: “So as an example, you might be able to wear Geralt’s armor inspired by the Netflix series,” Philipp Weber, acting lead quest designer at CD Projekt Red, said during Friday’s WitcherCon stream. More information is coming soon.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here's a sneak peek of our updated cover art.



Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix



More info coming soon!

The studio first announced that a next-gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC was in the works in September 2020, promising that it would bring “a range of visual and technical improvements” such as ray tracing and quicker loading times. The update applies to “the base game, both expansions, and all extra content,” CD Projekt Red said at the time.

At WitcherCon, Netflix also announced that the second season of the show will debut on December 17th and that an animated prequel, Nightmare of the Wolf, will hit the streaming service on August 23rd.