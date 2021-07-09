The Olympics are still stuck in 2020

In two weeks, it’ll be 2020 again: an Olympic year, and a pandemic year, too. This year’s Olympic Games will start in July 2021, but the official logo still reads “Tokyo 2020.” The games were canceled in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but through the funhouse mirror of pandemic time, the competition is stuck back in 2020 — and COVID-19 is still threatening the games.

Tokyo declared a state of emergency this week following a surge in COVID-19 cases, and Olympic organizers announced Thursday that no fans would be allowed at competitions in the city. The decisions were made as experts warned (again) that the games could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Japan has, so far, avoided some of the most severe impacts of the pandemic. But only around 15 percent of the population is vaccinated. The fast-spreading Delta variant will likely take over as the dominant virus in Japan by the time the games start, a new modeling study found. There are already positive cases among athletes traveling in for the games.

Maybe, hopefully, the restrictions in place — no fans, no family members, daily tests — will work, and keep outbreaks at an arm’s length. But in an event like the Olympics, the risk isn’t only when fans and athletes gather in a stadium. It’s the swirl of activity surrounding events that can be dangerous.

We saw that with the G7 summit in June, which may have been linked to a COVID-19 surge in Cornwall, England, where the gathering was held. The world leaders at the event wouldn’t have been the driver — they were vaccinated. But they brought security and staff to the area, and boosted activity in the hospitality and tourism industries. That’s where the cases spread. One hotel used by a visiting delegation had to close down because of a COVID-19 outbreak among staff.

The World Health Organization also said last week that the European Championship soccer games led to new cases in Europe, driven by gatherings in bars and other travel. “We need to look much beyond just the stadiums themselves,” said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer.

Looking beyond the Olympic venues like Tokyo Stadium, tens of thousands of volunteers will keep the Olympics running. Most won’t be vaccinated. They won’t be in a bubble. Tens of thousands of athletes and coaches are streaming into the country. They’re not required to be vaccinated, and even though they’ll be tested regularly, tests aren’t foolproof. It’s a major risk, and one the Olympic organizers seem ready to take on behalf of the people in Japan.

The march toward the games is marked by a sense of inertia and inevitability (instead of the normal torch rally, which was canceled because of the virus). The ball got rolling back in 2013 when Tokyo was first awarded the games. They’re gargantuan, stuffed with financial stakes for the International Olympic Committee and broadcasters, political symbolism, and contractual obligations with host cities. Despite calls to cancel, the momentum kept going forward. That pulled the spectacle and specter of 2020 through to a second year — medals and disease risk and all.

Here’s what else happened this week.

