Mini LED display reportedly coming to 11-inch iPad Pro next year

Apple plans to add a Mini LED screen to the 11-inch iPad Pro in 2022, following the introduction of the technology on this year’s 12.9-inch model, according to a research note by analyst Ming-chi Kuo. The note was reported on by AppleInsider and MacRumors.

Apple released new versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro this year, both featuring M1 processors but only the larger model including a Mini LED display. Mini LED is a new screen technology that involves using thousands of tiny LEDs to create focused local dimming zones, allowing for better contrast and HDR performance. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has 2,500 local dimming zones.

Kuo also says that Apple is planning to bring Mini LED screens to the MacBook line. 14-inch and 16-inch Mini LED models are reportedly going into production this quarter, while Kuo believes a redesigned MacBook Air with the display technology will be released in 2022. That’s a claim he’s made before, also saying that cheaper iPad models would switch to OLED panels.

Mini LED technology was reported to have been the cause of supply constraints for the new iPad Pro before it launched earlier this year. The device still isn’t readily in stock, with Apple estimating shipping times of between two to three weeks for most models on its US website.