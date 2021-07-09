FCC listing suggests Google’s midrange Pixel 5A 5G could arrive soon

The Pixel 5A 5G, Google’s midrange counterpart to last year’s Pixel 5, has been spotted in the FCC’s database, suggesting a release might not be far away. Android Police, which first saw the two listings, reports that none specifically mention the name “Pixel 5A” but that at least one of the three model numbers (GR0M2) lines up with previous reports about the barely announced phone.

Android Police speculates that one of the models (G1F8F) is the version of the phone destined for release in the US based on its wireless frequency bands, but reports that this version doesn’t offer support for mmWave 5G networks. In contrast, the Pixel 4A 5G offered mmWave support when used with compatible carriers. The other two models could be the phone’s international versions.

It’s expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G

Otherwise the listings don’t offer many new details compared to what’s already been rumored about the phone. The Pixel 5A will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, will be equipped with a 6.2-inch OLED 1080p display, and will include a headphone jack like Google’s previous A-series Pixels. Two rear cameras are expected — a main camera and an ultrawide — based on the recent leak of an ultrawide camera shot apparently taken by the unreleased phone.

The big question now is when we’ll see Google officially detail the phone beyond simply confirming it exists. When it pre-announced the phone earlier this year in response to rumors it had been cancelled, Google didn’t give an exact release date, and merely said it would be coming “later this year.” It would also only officially confirm a release in the US and Japan but, as Android Police notes, it would be strange to produce two international versions of the handset if Japan is the only non-US market for the device.