The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is coming to Netflix in August

The fantasy world of The Witcher is going to expand later this summer. At WitcherCon — a new event dedicated to, obviously, The Witcher — Netflix announced that the animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf will debut on August 23rd.

The show, which was originally announced last year, is being handled by Korean studio Mir — best-known for its work on shows like The Legend of Korra — with Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serving as a producer. The anime movie takes place before the events of the show, following Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. You can get a sense of the world and setting in the trailer above.

The Witcher debuted on Netflix at the end of 2019 and almost immediately became a huge hit. Since then, the streaming service has set about turning it into a franchise; in addition to Nightmare of the Wolf, there’s a second season of the main show coming in December, along with a live-action spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh.