The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is coming to Netflix in August

An animated prequel

By Andrew Webster

The fantasy world of The Witcher is going to expand later this summer. At WitcherCon — a new event dedicated to, obviously, The Witcher — Netflix announced that the animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf will debut on August 23rd.

The show, which was originally announced last year, is being handled by Korean studio Mir — best-known for its work on shows like The Legend of Korra — with Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serving as a producer. The anime movie takes place before the events of the show, following Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. You can get a sense of the world and setting in the trailer above.

The Witcher debuted on Netflix at the end of 2019 and almost immediately became a huge hit. Since then, the streaming service has set about turning it into a franchise; in addition to Nightmare of the Wolf, there’s a second season of the main show coming in December, along with a live-action spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh.

