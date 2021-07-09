Vergecast: Google Play Store fees lawsuit, Nintendo’s OLED Switch, and an ‘EV Day’ event

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

For this week’s episode of The Vergecast, here are the three biggest stories:

Nilay and Dieter bring back Verge senior reporter Adi Robertson to discuss these topics and answer questions like:

Why is Samsung such a big presence in this lawsuit against Google?

How much nicer does the new Nintendo Switch OLED model look and feel compared to the original model?

What is Stellantis, and why did it make an event to debut its new electric vehicle mottos for all of its car brands?

There are a lot of other stories discussed in this week’s episode — like Verizon’s own version of spatial audio and the nonsensical lawsuits against Big Tech that Donald Trump is filing — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.

