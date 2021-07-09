Vergecast: Google Play Store fees lawsuit, Nintendo’s OLED Switch, and an ‘EV Day’ event

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
For this week’s episode of The Vergecast, here are the three biggest stories:
- Google faces new antitrust lawsuit over Google Play Store fees
- Nintendo Switch OLED model will go on sale October 8th for $350
- Stellantis, parent company of Dodge and Jeep, had an ‘EV Day’ and it was extremely weird
Nilay and Dieter bring back Verge senior reporter Adi Robertson to discuss these topics and answer questions like:
- Why is Samsung such a big presence in this lawsuit against Google?
- How much nicer does the new Nintendo Switch OLED model look and feel compared to the original model?
- What is Stellantis, and why did it make an event to debut its new electric vehicle mottos for all of its car brands?
There are a lot of other stories discussed in this week’s episode — like Verizon’s own version of spatial audio and the nonsensical lawsuits against Big Tech that Donald Trump is filing — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.
Other stories mentioned:
- Who needs COVID-19 boosters?
- Moderna starts human trials of an mRNA-based flu shot
- Full approval could make the difference for the US COVID-19 vaccine campaign
- Exposure notification apps could be more effective if they’re better at assessing risk
- Google feared Samsung Galaxy Store and tried to quash it, lawsuit alleges
- Apple and Google crowd out the competition with default apps
- Donald Trump files sweeping, nonsensical lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter, and Google
- Twitter has lost legal immunity for users’ posts in India, government argue
- Nintendo’s OLED Switch: all of the news about the console upgrade
- Don’t count out the Nintendo Switch Pro
- A bigger, better Switch screen is exactly what I wanted
- Verizon has its own version of spatial audio and it’s already pushing it on phones
- AT&T joins T-Mobile in switching all Android phones to Google’s Messages app for RCS
- Elon Musk just now realizing that self-driving cars are a ‘hard problem’
- iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 preview: a first look at Apple’s latest software
- Maine passes the strongest state facial recognition ban yet
- Welcome to Simulation City, the virtual world where Waymo tests its autonomous vehicles
