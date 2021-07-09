Witcher training is no fun at all in the first trailer for The Witcher season 2

The first trailer for The Witcher season 2 has arrived, hot on the heels of Netflix’s announcement that the show will be returning on December 17th, at the inaugural WitcherCon event. And unlike earlier teases, this one’s a proper, full-length look at the upcoming season.

Mild spoilers for The Witcher, season 1 ahead

What you've all been waiting for, Witcher family. Here's the first teaser trailer for Season 2, premiering December 17 on @netflix. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/TT4yYttA5F — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

Picking up where the first season left off, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has finally joined up with the exiled Princess Cirilla. The second season will see the two travel to Kaer Morhen, the mountain fortress of the witchers where Geralt was trained — and where Ciri will be undergoing similar trials to become a witcher herself. And if the teaser is anything to go by, learning to become a witcher is no fun at all.

There are also plenty of shots of Cavill dashing through the snow, battling monsters, and brandishing swords at people — all in a day’s work for an itinerant monster-hunter.

Toss a coin

In addition to the new trailer, Netflix also teased several other bits of news for the upcoming season, including a behind-the-scenes featurette with Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan on their respective characters Yennefer and Ciri’s storylines in season 2, a look at fan-favorite bard Jaskier’s new maroon wardrobe, and the somewhat-cryptic episode titles for the second season.

Also announced at WitcherCon was a release date for the upcoming animated prequel film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will come to Netflix August 23rd, and an official announcement of a next-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from CD Projekt Red, which will arrive for free later this year and bring DLC inspired by the Netflix show.

Lastly, Cavill promised that the second season will feature a new song from Jaskier — but we’ll have to wait until the show arrives in December to see if the bard has managed to surpass the meme-worthy “Toss a Coin To Your Witcher,” or not.