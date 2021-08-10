Nvidia’s tiny RTX A2000 GPU can fit inside a small form factor PC

Nvidia is launching its new RTX A2000 GPU today, designed for professional workstations. It’s Nvidia’s smallest Ampere-based GPU so far and can easily squeeze into small form factor workstations. Like Nvidia’s old Quadro cards, the RTX A2000 is designed primarily for professionals who want to leverage ray tracing and Nvidia’s AI capabilities, and it’s the latest in a line of A-series GPUs.

The RTX A2000 can deliver 8 teraflops of GPU performance, coupled with 3328 CUDA cores, 6GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC, and a memory clock of 6001Mhz. That makes it look more capable on paper than something like Nvidia’s RTX 3050 laptop GPU. It also only consumes 70 watts of power, so it’s very power-efficient.

The RTX A2000 is based on Nvidia’s latest Ampere architecture and is designed to boost performance in 3D modeling and rendering software like Blender, Autodesk 3ds Max, and more. It includes second-generation RT cores, third-generation tensor cores for AI tools, and PCIe 4 support.

Its compact, low-profile design includes a single blower and four DisplayPort 1.4 ports at the rear, making it ideal for workstations with multiple monitors. Nvidia is aiming the RTX A2000 at those working remotely, helping power 3D design, thanks to a form factor that can slot into workstations big and small. It’s just 2.7 inches tall and 6.6 inches long, matching the size of a miniature RTX 3060. Overall, the RTX A2000 is almost half the size of the giant RTX 3090.

Nvidia is working with a variety of partners to make the RTX A2000 available in workstations from Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and many more. The RTX A2000 should debut from Nvidia partners in October, priced at around $450.