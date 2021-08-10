Google One VPN expands internationally to Canada, Mexico, UK, and more

Google is expanding the VPN service that it provides as part of its Google One subscription to seven new countries: Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, as spotted by 9to5Google.

The company started offering VPN access to 2TB Google One cloud storage subscribers in the US late last year, as a free addition to the existing $9.99 / month plan. But today’s announcement sees a marked expansion of the service.

There are a few limitations that separate Google One from more comprehensive VPN solutions. First off, you’ll only be able to use the service in one of the supported countries — the company’s support page notes that “you won’t be able to connect to VPN by Google One if you are traveling to an unsupported country.”

And, much like Apple’s upcoming iCloud Plus VPN service, the Google One VPN won’t enable one of the most popular uses of a VPN: accessing content from a different country or region by assigning an IP address from that area. Rather, Google’s system will “assign you an IP address based on your current country so that websites can show you the right content for your region,” although Google notes that it still will prevent tracking to your specific city or area.

The newly expanded Google One VPN is still only available on Android devices, however. Last year, Google said that it would be expanding availability to platforms like iOS, Windows, and Mac “in the coming months,” but there’s no news on that front yet.