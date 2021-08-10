Diablo II: Resurrected is getting an open beta on August 20th

Blizzard is giving players a couple of chances to try out Diablo II: Resurrected, a remastered version of one of the studio’s most popular titles, ahead of the game’s release on September 23rd. The upcoming betas arrive during a tumultuous time for Blizzard, which is under intense scrutiny following a lawsuit alleging parent company Activision Blizzard has a culture of “constant sexual harassment.”

According to Blizzard, people who have preordered the game (or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, which also comes with Diablo III) can check out the early access beta from August 13th at 1PM ET to August 17th at 1PM ET. Everyone else will be able to play the open beta a week later, from August 20th at 1PM ET to August 23rd at 1PM ET.

The betas won’t be available on the Switch

The betas won’t be available for Nintendo Switch players, but you can play them on PC, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. Multiplayer and cross-progression will be enabled, meaning you can party up with friends and check out the game on different platforms while keeping everything you’ve earned. (Though for the early access beta, you’ll need to have preordered the game on the platform you want to play the beta on.)

Given the current situation at Blizzard, some players have expressed that they won’t be playing the game to show solidarity with the studio’s workers, but it’s unclear if boycotts are something Blizzard developers support, as reported by Kotaku. On Tuesday, an Activision Blizzard shareholder released a letter saying that the company’s response to the allegations doesn’t go “nearly far enough.”