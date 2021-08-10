Sonic the Hedgehog 2 casts Idris Elba as Knuckles

Knuckles the Echidna is set to make his live-action debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 next year — and now we know who’ll be voicing him: none other than Idris Elba (Cats and also other movies, apparently). Elba appears to have not yet been completely scared away from showing up in hybrid live-action / animated films with sometimes-questionable CGI.
According to a leaked synopsis for the film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will actually see Elba’s animated echidna team up with Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik “in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations.”
Knock, knock....#SonicMovie2 #Knuckles pic.twitter.com/N1PW5XaCEd— Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 10, 2021
Elba will join Ben Schwartz, who voiced Sonic in the first film, and returning live-action actors James Marsden as Tom and Tika Sumpter as Maddie. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will also feature Miles “Tails” Prower (who appeared in a post-credit scene in the first film), but it’s unclear if the flying fox character will be voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey — who also has voiced Tails in other Sonic games and media — or if he’ll be recast with an actor with more name recognition.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to hit theaters on April 8th, 2022.
Loading comments...