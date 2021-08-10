Facebook Dating is getting audio chats

Facebook Dating, the company’s dating service, doesn’t appear to be as popular as other dating apps, but the company is introducing some new features to make it more useful for virtual dating, which has boomed during the pandemic.

One of the biggest new features is audio dates, which will let you start an audio conversation with somebody you match with. When you try to start a call with someone, the other person will receive an invitation. If they accept, you both can have a chat.

Facebook is also allowing you to set up to two additional places in Facebook Dating where you want to look for matches. The feature, which Facebook calls Match Anywhere, should make it easier to match up with people who may be temporarily working or living in different places or frequently traveling between them.

The company is also launching a feature called Lucky Pick, which “enables daters to consider other compatible candidates who may be outside their typical preferences,” according to Facebook communications staffer Alexandru Voica.

Facebook Dating isn’t the company’s only dating app — in April, Facebook’s NPE Team, which builds experimental apps, released an app called Sparked that sets you up on four-minute video speed dates.