The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3: all the rumors, news, and announcements

It’s been a little over half a year since Samsung introduced the Galaxy S 21, which means it’s time for something new. Luckily, Samsung’s Unpacked event planned for August 11th at 10AM ET, where it’s widely expected to introduce new versions of its folding phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will likely be the stars of the show, with familiar designs featuring stylus support, 120Hz displays, and improved durability.

Samsung and Google are also collaborating closely on Wear OS 3. Samsung is expected to have new Galaxy Watch smartwatches to show off with its folding phones, and a look at the future of wearables for Android phones. Don’t be too surprised if there’s a fresh pair of Galaxy Buds 2 to show off as well.

There’s not long to wait now, but if in the meantime you want to catch up on all the details of what Samsung seems to have prepared, check out our roundup. Otherwise, keep an eye here for all the news as it rolls in.