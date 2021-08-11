1Password 8 on the Mac brings a big redesign

A few weeks after 1Password started rolling out the Windows version of the redesigned 1Password 8, the company is now showing off the Mac version of the update, which is also available today to try in early access.

Like the Windows version, 1Password 8 on the Mac features an overhauled design, which aims to make it clearer when items are being shared, who they’re shared with, and better labeling of groups in the sidebar.

There’s also a new search bar, which shows suggestions as you search (similar to Apple’s Spotlight or Alfred), and an updated version of Watchtower, which shows a comprehensive overview of your overall password security.

Lastly, the new app overhauls the editing window, which the company says includes a “new password generator, smart suggestions, and simpler file attachments.”

1Password 8 looks like a fairly sizable update, and users will have to opt in to the early access build to try it out today. Instructions are here, but doing so requires deleting the old 1Password 7 app and then installing the new version. Additionally, while the flashy new features and design look fun, the company cautions that 1Password 8 is “for testing and validation purposes only and is not suitable for business critical environments.” So you might not necessarily want to use it for anything super important just yet.