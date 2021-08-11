 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A national alert test buzzed US TVs, radios, and any phones that opted-in at 2:20PM ET

You had to want this one.

By Richard Lawler
Test Wireless Emergency Alert message
Image: FEMA

At approximately 2:20PM ET, FEMA conducted a test of both the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) covering radio, TV broadcasts, and mobile devices in the US, but you might not see it on your phone. That’s because this time around, unlike the Presidential Alert test in 2018, it only reached phones with a setting to receive test messages and by default, most phones are set to opt-out.

According to this document (PDF) from the FCC, on Android phones, there should be a Wireless Emergency Alerts section in your settings menu with an option for “State/Local Test alerts” that you can turn on or off. The process described for iOS is more complicated, but Apple’s support page explains how you can opt-in:

Open the Phone app and tap Keypad.

To turn it on: Enter *5005*25371# and tap the green phone icon. You’ll get an alert that says “Test alerts enabled.”

To turn it off: Enter *5005*25370# and tap the green phone icon. You’ll get an alert that says “Test alerts disabled.”

If you missed it, or if you weren’t thirsty enough to opt-in, this is the message for mobile devices:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed. Image: Richard Lawler

Update (2:30PM ET): Updated to reflect that the test occurred.

