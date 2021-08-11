Start11 brings a classic Start menu back to Windows 11

Stardock is back again with another app to skin the appearance of the Windows Start menu. This time, it’s for Windows 11, which hasn’t even been fully released yet. Start11 is available as a beta, and it brings back the classic appearance of the Windows Start menu inside Windows 11.

“This first beta is designed to regain some of the lost functionality in the current Windows 11 Start menu,” says Brad Wardell, Stardock CEO. “We have a lot of exciting new features planned to make the Start menu not just more accessible but also more useful to companies and power users.”

Start11 includes a configuration UI that will support future Start menu designs, according to Stardock. While the previous Start10 app aimed to bring back the classic Windows 7 Start menu to Windows 10, Start11 will go further in future to add extra features to the Windows 11 Start menu.

“Start11 will be extending this to support a host of new Start menu ideas such as the concept of pages, tabs, minimalism, and features for our enterprise customers,” explains Wardell.

The Start11 beta is available today, priced at $4.99, and offers the choice between a Windows 7-style Start menu or a more modern one that brings back some of the classic style and features of the Start menu.