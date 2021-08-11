Tetris Effect: Connected is finally coming to the Switch in October

The greatest Tetris game of the last decade is finally coming to the Switch. As a part of today’s Indie World Showcase, Nintendo announced that Tetris Effect: Connected will arrive on the Switch October 8th.

Coming off its timed exclusivity period with Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, Tetris Effect: Connected is the multiplayer expansion of 2018’s Tetris Effect. Designed by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, the creator behind the trippy musical shooter Rez, Tetris Effect combined speedy block stacking with slick and impossibly pretty visuals and sounds. In Tetris Effect, classic Tetris gameplay remained unchanged. Players still dropped various shaped blocks into brain-pleasing configurations, clearing rows as stacks of blocks slowly piled up. But Tetris Effect was also a full-on audiovisual sensory experience complete with colorful sights and chill sounds that added a new layer of depth to the 1984 classic.

Released on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and VR platforms, Tetris Effect received a multiplayer upgrade in 2020 with Tetris Effect: Connected. Connected added online or local cross-platform multiplayer and co-op modes, allowing players to go head to head or work together in search of the ever elusive row-obliterating Tetris. Though initially exclusive to Xbox and Game Pass, Tetris Effect: Connected will hit all platforms later this fall.