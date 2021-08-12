Google Meet users have more options to add co-hosts, limit screen sharing, and mute others

Google is adding a bunch of new features to Google Meet, making it easier for users to control and direct meetings. However, exactly which controls will be available depends on whether you are using Meet as a regular user or as part of a Google Workspace team.

The main update is that all users will now be able to assign up to 25 co-hosts per meeting, who will have access to host controls. This will let them limit who can share their screen and send chat messages, as well as mute all participants with a single click, end the meeting, and control who can enter the meeting (though this last feature is only available to certain Google Workspace versions). Previously, assigning co-hosts was only available to Google Workspace for Education customers.

Google Meet is also getting new Quick Access settings if you’re a Google Workspace customer. This will be enabled by default, but if it’s turned off, it means meetings won’t be able to start until the host joins. Users can also do things like block anonymous users from joining or only let invited participants join without asking — ensuring only people who are supposed to be in a meeting are actually in there.

The changes are scheduled to roll out on web and Android from August 16th and on iOS from August 30th. For full details of the changes and availability based on different Workplace versions, check out the blog post from Google here.