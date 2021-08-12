Free Guy guy gets paid Fortnite skin

It’s another day ending in -y so Fortnite is having a new crossover event. Today, Fortnite players can complete quests in order to earn a new Free Guy skin and emote. It was inevitable that Free Guy would get a Fortnite crossover in some way. Fortnite is slowly gobbling up every video game and pop culture IP known to man, so it’s only natural that the video game movie would get a piece of that action, too. After all, Free Guy is the closest we’ve ever gotten to an actual Fortnite movie — for now. (Which is exactly the threat it sounds like.)

The “Dude” skin is a super beef-ified version of Ryan Reynolds’ character Guy and looks like the kind of person who routinely sets off the lunk alarm at Planet Fitness. Dude curiously has a blue button up shirt tattooed on one of his pectorals which, I’m told by Verge reporter Chaim Gartenberg (who reviewed Free Guy), has an actual Serious Lore explanation. Players can also earn the Good Guy emote, which features Ryan Reynolds’ voice saying, “Don’t have a good day, have a great day,” while the character does a little twirl that would make New Edition proud. Since the emote is voiced, developer Epic says that voice lines will be fully localized in game.

Starting today and lasting until September 6th, finding special ATMs scattered around the world will give quests for players to complete. Fortnite players can complete quests in order to earn a new Free Guy emote, while a skin goes on sale at 8PM ET tonight. Soon you too can look like the most generic dudebro ever to grace Fortnite since... Jonesy.