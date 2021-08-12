Jake Paul will not face federal charges after FBI raid

The US Attorney won’t be filing any charges against Jake Paul, according to TMZ and a statement sent to The Verge by Paul’s lawyers. Paul was being investigated by the FBI, who raided his house, for his involvement in an incident that took place at an Arizona mall in May 2020.

These particular legal troubles began when Paul was filmed in and around a mall in Scottsdale, AZ, which was being looted in the wake of police brutality protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd. Paul denied participating in the looting (and wasn’t seen doing so in the videos that circulated on social media), but was still charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly by the Scottsdale Police Department.

According to police, the charges against Paul were then dropped to allow the FBI to carry out a federal criminal investigation. In a now-deleted video, Paul said that investigation was why the FBI raided his home in California, in August 2020. At the time, the FBI confirmed that it did carry out “federal search warrants” in California related to the investigation, but would not comment on what they were looking for or what was found. Now, it seems, that investigation is over.

So far, Jake Paul himself seemingly hasn’t commented on the US Attorney’s decision. Last week, though, he made a reference on Twitter to running away from the FBI.

Paul’s counsel told The Verge that they “are pleased that the United States Attorney reached the conclusion that no criminal charges should be filed.”