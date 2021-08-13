Apple Arcade is getting a new Castlevania game

With the exception of an anime series on Netflix, the last few years have been quiet when it comes to the gothic action series Castlevania. It looks like that’s about to change, though: developer Konami just announced a new game coming exclusively to Apple Arcade.

The new title is called Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, and it’s described as “an original side-scrolling action game that features a line-up of classic, well-loved characters from the series’ hit catalogue.” The graphics certainly look like a departure for the series, but there are some notable names on board, including character designer Ayami Kojima and composer Michiru Yamane, both of whom have contributed to the series since the iconic Symphony of the Night. Grimoire of Souls doesn’t have a release date, but Apple says that it’s “coming soon.”

If the name sounds familiar, it’s probably because Konami previously soft-launched a version of Grimoire of Souls in Canada before shutting it down last year. That iteration was free-to-play with added microtransactions, a feature that is absent from all Apple Arcade games.

The news comes at a fairly busy time for Apple’s subscription games service. Today sees the launch of part two of Fantasian, a classic RPG from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, while the music-focused Tetris Beat is also on the way.