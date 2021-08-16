Fitbit Charge 5 leaked images show color display and new rounded look

Fitbit is apparently preparing an update to its line of Charge fitness trackers, and newly-leaked images offer our best look yet at what will likely be the refreshed design.

The renders, from leaker Evan Blass, purportedly show the upcoming Charge 5 model. It looks like it shares design notes with Fitbit’s recent Luxe tracker, released in April. There’s an organic feel to the tracker, with a curved screen that blends into a more rounded body.

Two slim panels on either side of the device look like they will offer capacitive controls, letting users tap and slide to navigate the tracker’s settings. Fitbit has put capacitive buttons on past devices like the Charge 4 and Fitbit Sense, but they’re far from universally adored. In our own review of the Sense, we noted that they were fiddly to use, and inferior to physical buttons, especially if you’re navigating controls mid-workout.

Based on these renders, the other big change for the Charge 5 will be the addition of a color screen, which has been a long time coming to the Charge series. Blass has also shared images of three different colorways for the device, including a dark charcoal color, a muted teal, and a beigey-cream.

There’s no details on specs so far, but we’re not expecting any big departures from the Charge 4. Expect to see the usual array of heart tracking, sleep tracking, GPS, oxygen saturation monitoring, and the like.