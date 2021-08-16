Tinder will make its ID Verification option available to all users

Tinder said on Monday that it will make its ID Verification feature available to all members around the world “in the coming quarters,” according to a news release. The feature will allow users to verify their identities by uploading documentation; in Japan, where the feature has been live since 2019, a passport or license is typically used, but that may vary from place to place.

The company said it will take into consideration recommendations from experts and input from Tinder members about which documents would be used in each country as well as local regulations and laws while it rolls out the feature. Tinder says it will use the feedback to ensure the process is inclusive and “privacy-friendly.”

Rory Kozoll, head of trust and safety product at Tinder, said the company is taking a “test-and-learn” approach to the ID verification launch. “We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with,” Kozoll said in a statement.

ID Verification will initially be voluntary except as required by local law, and Tinder acknowledges that some users may not want to share their identities online.

“We know that in many parts of the world and within traditionally marginalized communities, people might have compelling reasons that they can’t or don’t want to share their real-world identity with an online platform,” said Tracey Breeden, vice president of safety and social advocacy at Tinder parent company Match Group. “Creating a truly equitable solution for ID Verification is a challenging, but critical safety project and we are looking to our communities as well as experts to help inform our approach.”

Tinder has continued adding safety-focused features to its app; last year it added a photo verification system that adds a blue check mark to users’ dating profiles. And in March, Match Group announced an investment in background check firm Garbo and said it would make the technology available to Tinder users, although it hasn’t done so yet.