Roku is adding more than a dozen new channels to the Live TV Channel Guide on the Roku Channel, its free streaming service.

Roku’s live and linear live TV hub includes more than 200 free channels to surf. The newest slate of channels arriving on its live guide includes CBC, AccuWeather Now, FilmRise True Crime, Haunt TV, and IGN. On Wednesday, the platform will also add a dedicated channel for The Wiggles to mark the second anniversary of its Kids & Family experience, which launched in 2019. The full list of channels coming to the service is as follows:

AccuWeather Now

Baywatch

CBC

El Rey

Estrella Games

FilmRise Kids

FilmRise True Crime

Haunt TV

IGN

Mega Noticias

RCN Más

Real Madrid TV

So...Real

The Only Way Is Essex

Tribeca Channel

The Wiggles powered by Loop Media, Inc.

Vivaldi

As of July of last year, Roku’s live TV guide housed 100-plus live and linear channels. That number has roughly doubled in a year, and the company has seen “linear streaming explode over the last year,” Ashley Hovey, director of AVOD growth at Roku, said in a statement. The expansion of the platform’s live TV programming adds to Roku’s recent foray into original programming, which it’s also been expanding since its acquisition of Quibi’s library earlier this year.

Hovey added that “demand for free, quality programming continues to be of importance to our streamers.”