OnlyFans pushes SFW app on iOS and Android as it tries to shake adult image

OnlyFans is a juggernaut of NSFW content, but its abundance of nudity has stopped the platform launching as an app on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Now, though, the company is pushing a new app available on iOS and Android called OFTV. It features many regular OnlyFans creators but the content is strictly safe-for-work.

The app has been in development for a while and launched back in January, but OnlyFans is only now promoting it, according to a report from Bloomberg. It’s part of the company’s attempt to move beyond adult content and position itself as a neutral platform like Patreon, allowing entertainers, musicians, and creators to monetize their relationships with fans.

“There’s no adult content on OFTV”

“OFTV provides a super convenient way for fans to watch content from favorite creators,” OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely told Bloomberg. “There’s no adult content on OFTV. Because it’s not being monetized and there’s no direct impact on creators’ earnings, we are able to be in the app store.”

Bloomberg notes that the app has more than 800 videos, with a flagship series — “Unlocked” — featuring interviews with figures like media personality and former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa, and actress and director Bella Thorne. Other content on the app includes lessons in dancing, cookery, meditation and surfing, as well as various vlogs and video recordings of podcasts.

Although the OnlyFans brand is currently inseparable from its reputation for adult content, it is undoubtedly a huge presence in the online space. It boasts more than 1 million creators and, as of last December, some 85 million users generating $2 billion in annual sales (of which OnlyFans takes a 20 percent cut, netting it around $400 million).

Stokely tells Bloomberg that the company does not currently plan to charge for access to OFTV or place advertising on its content.