You’ll be able to buy a PS5 through Sony at 5:15PM ET

Sony is releasing a fresh batch of PlayStation 5 consoles today through its online storefront at 5:15PM ET / 2:15PM PT. Both the $499.99 version of the PS5 that can accept discs and the discless version that costs $100 less will be available for order. Unlike other retailers who release PS5 consoles into the wild, Sony uses a slightly more orderly queuing system that automatically puts you in line if you’re on its site when the sale goes live. Consoles will likely sell out quickly, as they have done since the console launched late last year.

If you’re looking for tips on securing a PS5, be on time and attentive, and hope that luck is on your side for this one. Oh, and be sure to log into your PlayStation account and enter your shipping and payment information ahead of time. Sony says that it’ll ship the console for free if you purchase something alongside it in your cart.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allowing you to play both digital and physical games on the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Sony

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Sony

What good is a PS5 without extra games and accessories, though? As mentioned before, Sony will give you free shipping today if you check out with an extra item in your cart in addition to the console, so check out the games and accessories below to see if there’s something you might want.

PlayStation HD Camera

Sony's PlayStation HD Camera features dual wide-angle lenses, a set of background removal tools, and a built-in stand that lets you adjust the angle before you begin broadcasting. $40

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)

The second Spider-Man game developed by Insomniac Games. Instead of focusing on Peter Parker, this installment lets you control Miles Morales. This version also includes a remastered version of the PS4 game Spider-Man from 2018 that's optimized for PS5. $50

Returnal

The latest title from Housemarque is a roguelike third-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of Selene, an astronaut tormented by a seemingly never-ending time loop. $50

