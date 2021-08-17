After an online-only event this year, the CTA is still planning to put on CES 2022 as a hybrid event with in-person and digital components. Today the CTA announced that if you’re planning on showing up in Las Vegas, then you will need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

PROOF OF COVID-19 VACCINATION REQUIRED On August 17, CTA announced that all attendees and exhibitors will need to show proof of vaccination in order to attend CES. CTA continues to monitor guidelines for health safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nevada and Clark County. CTA will follow applicable federal, state and local laws, adapting CES plans accordingly and sharing updates with you and other CES audiences. We are also working closely with the Las Vegas community, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, exhibit venues and hotels, and if they adjust their plans, we will communicate that as well. While the situation will continue to evolve over the coming months, read the information below for just some of the precautions we will implement.

Navigating the CES show floor without picking up an infectious disease is tricky even when there isn’t a global pandemic, so the guidelines shouldn’t come as a surprise. The announcement comes at the same time as New York City rolls out its Key to NYC Pass plan, and concert promoter Live Nation says it will require vaccination or a negative test for attendees and crew.

As far as those who are not vaccinated, whether by their own choice or because they live somewhere without access to vaccines, the CTA says it’s “assessing the acceptance of proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement.”

It’s also unknown how this will apply to events happening beyond the show floor and keynote ballrooms, or outside the CTA’s umbrella entirely. We expect to hear more details about all of this long before the CES 2022 media days start on January 3rd, or when the show floor opens on January 5th.