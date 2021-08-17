Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones appear again in leaked promotional photos

After first surfacing last month in an FCC filing (which Bose quickly withdrew), the company’s upcoming QuietComfort 45 headphones have now been leaked more extensively courtesy of WinFuture. Set to be priced at $329, the QC45s certainly look the part of a successor to the popular QC35s. The overall design is very similar, with some modern refinements like a USB-C port thrown in.

According to WinFuture, the QC45s will offer active noise cancellation, an Aware Mode for piping in outside noise, and be tuned with Bose’s signature Active EQ. Battery life is expected to be up to 24 hours of continuous playback. A quick 15-minute charge will give the headphones 2.5 hours of listening time. Multipoint pairing to two devices at the same time will be supported.

Bose’s last flagship headphones, the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, introduced a much different, more premium design than the QC35s. They also gave customers more control over the balance of noise cancellation and ambient sound. But they came with their own set of tradeoffs. The headphones couldn’t be folded down for compact storage, and they couldn’t match the airy comfort of Bose’s prior cans.

WinFuture doesn’t know how strong the ANC on the QC45s will be, but Bose has every reason to exceed expectations. With the QC35 and QC35II headphones, there was a long saga where some customers insisted that the noise cancellation had been rendered less effective after a firmware update. There were enough complaints for Bose to conduct an in-depth examination of the perceived problem, and it even sought out independent third-party testing. But the company ultimately concluded that its firmware hadn’t caused any ANC degradation and pointed to “hardware related issues with ear cushions, aftermarket parts, or mechanical integrity” as the reason some customers ran into problems.

With the QuietComfort 45s leaking to this degree, it seems an official release can’t be that much farther off.