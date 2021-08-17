YouTube Premium subscribers can get three months of Stadia Pro for free

Google is offering a new promotion to YouTube Premium subscribers — three free months to try the games included in Stadia Pro, as long as you’re a new subscriber (via 9to5Google). While there’s a chance someone willing to pay to remove ads from YouTube may have already messed around with Stadia, three months is a solid amount of time to see if cloud gaming makes sense for you, and it’s two months longer than Stadia’s usual free trial.

The deal comes with a few caveats, naturally. Besides limiting the free months to new subscribers, Google is also only offering the promotion in the following countries: the US, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. You can claim the offer until January 31st, 2022, and you have until February 14th, 2022 at 9AM PT to redeem it, according to Google’s fine print. If you cancel, expect to be charged Pro’s $9.99 per month price once the three months ends and to lose access to any games you didn’t purchase.

Stadio Pro’s library of games is eclectic

Stadia Pro includes the benefits of a game library and higher resolution video quality for the games you stream, though it’s worth noting that the current selection of games you can claim for free is a bit... eclectic. There are beloved modern entries like Hitman, smaller indie titles like Floor Kids, and classic options like Killer Queen Black. For most newer releases, you’ll have to purchase them outright, and you can find quite a few things to play that way. Stadia Pro subscribers typically get a discount, too. Even though Google’s taken a step back from Stadia, the platform continues receiving interesting new releases to purchase in its store.

You can redeem the free three months starting today. Stadia also offers games like Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online to try for free with just a Google account: no need to provide a credit card just to find out if Stadia works for you.