Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl look adorable in new trailer

At a Pokémon-focused livestream, Nintendo revealed a trailer showing off the absolutely adorable new look for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The clip gave a good overview of the world itself, along with some of the enhanced elements, like what sounds like a nice orchestral mix for the score. You can also decorate pokéballs with stickers now, and — finally — actually change your outfit in-game.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS titles Diamond and Pearl. The new versions feature a much-changed chibi art style, along with “some of the player-friendly features of modern Pokémon games,” according to Nintendo. That includes a fan-favorite feature where a pokémon can follow you as you explore the world. Aside from that, they’re expected to feature the same story and world as the originals. The remakes were originally announced in February alongside Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an open-world prequel that’s launching next year.

It’s a bit of a busy time for the Pokémon franchise at the moment. In addition to the new games, Pokémon Snap just received a major update, Pokémon Go continues to chug along (albeit with some controversy), and the competitive strategy game Pokémon Unite recently debuted on the Switch, with a mobile version expected next month.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are expected to launch on November 19th. On November 5th, a special edition Switch Lite is launching with Pearl / Diamond visuals.